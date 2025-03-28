Spectacular Easter entertainment awaits at The Blackpool Tower Circus

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Blackpool Tower Circus is ready to dazzle visitors this Easter with an incredible line-up of death-defying acts, breathtaking performances and side-splitting comedy.

Running throughout the Easter holidays, the world-famous circus promises a spectacular showcase of world-class entertainment perfect for the whole family.

Audiences will be treated to amazing performances from nine different countries including Hungary, Chile, Great Britain, Spain, Columbia, Brazil, Cuba and the Czech Republic. The show features everything from flying trapeze and foot juggling to the heart-stopping Globe of Speed - a death-defying stunt with motorbikes!

New for 2025, Blackpool Tower Circus introduces an impressive laser act performed entirely on water - a first for the historic venue.

The entire programme has been meticulously crafted by brothers Laci Jnr and Bubu Endresz, better known as resident clowns Mooky and Mr Boo, who promise to deliver belly-laughs alongside the spectacular acts.

Dating back to 1894, the 1300-capacity Blackpool Tower Circus arena sits within the four legs of the Tower, making it one of only two circuses in the country featuring a famous water finale, where the entire ring fills with 42,000 gallons of water.

Aaron Edgar, operations director at The Blackpool Tower said: "The Easter holidays are always a magical time at Blackpool Tower, and this year's circus programme is truly our most ambitious yet. We've scoured the globe to bring together these extraordinary performers who represent the very best in their craft.

“From the moment the curtain rises, families will be transported into a world of wonder and excitement that's been the hallmark of Blackpool Tower Circus for generations. The addition of our new laser water act takes the spectacle to another level entirely. It's the perfect Easter treat for visitors of all ages."

For tickets and more information about Easter performance times, please visit The Blackpool Tower Circus website.