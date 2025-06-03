Special early bird offer announced for Hyndburn stallholders at the 2025 Great Harwood Christmas Extravaganza

Hyndburn-based stallholders are being given the chance to book a stall at this year’s Great Harwood Christmas Extravaganza on Saturday, December 13 for a cut price £50 as part of a special early bird offer.

The offer ends on Monday, June 30 at 5pm, with those interested being encouraged to book their space before it is too late. The money received for the stalls will be donated to local charity Milly’s Smiles.

Applications are open for Christmas market stallholders offering festive foods, mulled wine, handmade crafts and seasonal goods. In addition, ten free charity stand spaces are available, providing local organisations the opportunity to showcase their work and connect with the community.

Stallholders can apply online now at: https://www.amazingaccrington.co.uk/greatharwoodchristmasextravaganza/

East 17 headlined the 2024 Great Harwood Christmas Extravaganza

Following the huge success of last year’s event, which saw thousands of visitors flock to the town and featured a headline performance from East 17, the 2025 event promises to be bigger and better than ever.

The extravaganza, organised by the Great Harwood Events Team, officially begins at 12pm with a festive procession led by the world-famous Accrington Pipe Band, kicking off an exciting day of entertainment.

Highlights will include a giant video stage with a full line-up of live acts, a brand-new Elf Trail, Christmas markets, delicious food and drink, and much more.

There will also be activities for children including a wreath making workshop and a FREE Santa’s Grotto which was hugely popular in 2024 and includes a selfie with Santa, while Hyndburn theatre and choir groups, plus local groups to run workshops are being encouraged to apply to perform at and attend the event, with the deadline for applications closing on Monday, June 30.

Thousands attended the 2024 Christmas Extravaganza in Great Harwood

All applications can be made by emailing [email protected]

Cllr Kimberley Whitehead, Portfolio Holder for Culture, Heritage and Sport, said: “Last year was the first Great Harwood Christmas Extravaganza and seeing my favourite childhood band East 17 on stage was incredible and it was wonderful for the local community, bringing people together to celebrate the season in true festive spirit.

“Hyndburn Borough Council are proud to be sponsoring this event again in 2025, and we encourage Hyndburn stallholders to take advantage of the early bird offer and get involved in what promises to be a magical day for all.

“I can’t wait to see who Murray and the team get for us this year!”

Stallholders are being invited to apply for the 2025 Great Harwood Christmas Extravaganza

Follow Great Harwood Events on social media for more updates about the event: www.facebook.com/greatharwoodevents

These events are part of an exciting events programme delivered by Hyndburn Borough Council and funded by UK Government’s High Street Accelerator Pilot Programme.