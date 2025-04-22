Spa resort guests go vintage with vinyl collection

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A spa resort in North West England is giving some of its guests the chance to dip into the annals of popular music with the introduction of a diverse collection of vinyl records.

Winander Club at Low Wood Bay Resort & Spa near Windermere has launched daily afternoon sessions in its top floor bar and lounge thanks to a growing collection of vinyl LP albums.

The Vinyl and Victoria sponge sessions – with alternative cakes available to order – came about as a result of regular Winander Club guests donating their records after a vintage style turntable record player was installed in the lounge.

The idea at Low Wood Bay is to allow guests to indulge in a bit of nostalgia whilst sitting and enjoying the panoramic views over Windermere to the Langdale Pikes, slowing down from the hectic pace of modern life, physically putting a record on and taking more time to relax.

Simon Berry (left) and Mark Needham from English Lakes Hotels with the Winander Club vinyl collection.

The current collection of albums features renowned artists such as Fleetwood Mac and Pink Floyd from the 1970s and 1980s, through to more recent classic LPs from the likes of U2, Adele and Oasis.

Executive chairman of English Lakes Hotels Resorts & Venues Simon Berry says: “Vinyl records have always had a unique appeal that many people still appreciate today, offering a nostalgic, in-the-moment experience.

“And you can see from the growth of concerts and festivals fronted by artists from back in the day that there are a few generations keen to immerse themselves in the fantastic music of those eras.

“And what better way for our guests to do it than to take a seat in the Winander Club lounge, put a record on, study the album sleeves and relax and unwind. They can explore some great tracks for the first time or reminisce about the times they may have listened to these songs on vinyl many years ago.”

Low Wood Bay is seeking to grow its collection of vinyl records, both through Winander Club regulars donating albums and with staff asking family members whether they have any dusty LPs and sleeves languishing in the attic which could be brought back into daily use and enjoyment.

General manager at Low Wood Bay Resort & Spa Mark Needham adds: “We’ve got albums from several decades and genres and it would be great to see how much musical history and diversity we can provide for our guests to enjoy as the vinyl record collection grows.”