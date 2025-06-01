Southport care home prepares for Open Week celebrations

Dale Park Care Home, run by HC-One, located in in Southport, Merseyside, is preparing to welcome in visitors and guests from their local community to participate in this year’s Care Home Open Week celebrations from Monday 16th June until Sunday 22nd June 2025.

The home's main celebration events are due to take place during Care Home Open Weekend on Saturday 21st June 2025, 1.30pm – 4.30pm.Dale Park Care Home will be welcoming residents, colleagues, friends, family and the wider community to a family fun day with musical entertainment, games, refreshments and a kid’s corner. There will be nostalgic fairground games including Hook a Duck and ring toss tournaments, as well as musical bingo and a garden picnic.

Care Home Open Week is a national event hosted by Championing Social Care, designed to connect care homes with their local communities.The week will offer care homes the opportunity to showcase their range of services, provide tours of their facilities, and highlight the activities that are offered to residents.

The event also seeks to connect the homes with their neighbours, highlighting the communal support that the home can provide. HC-One’s chosen theme for this year’s Care Home Open Week is ‘The Big Summer Weekender’ emulating the nostalgic feel of British summer holidays with a variety of fun-filled activities culminating in an end-of-week celebration at the home.

Dale Park Care Home will be adorned in a variety of summer themed decorations, emulating the nostalgic feel of British summer holidays past and present providing a perfect setting for everyone to come together as a community, and to learn more about life at the care home.

As well as providing a space for existing relatives and residents to celebrate life at the home, visitors will also be encouraged to hear directly from colleagues in the home about what a rewarding career in care looks like as well as opportunities for community engagement and about the volunteering roles on offer within the home.

Andrea Ekuruemu, HC-One’s Dale Park Care Home Manager, said: "We’re thrilled to be opening our doors to the community for Care Home Open Week. It’s a wonderful opportunity to celebrate the incredible work our team does every day and to showcase the warm, welcoming environment we offer here at Dale Park.

"We look forward to connecting with local residents, families, and community partners, and giving everyone a glimpse of the compassionate care and vibrant life at our home."