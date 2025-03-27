South Asian cinema takes centre stage at Vue Blackburn this Eid weekend

Celebrate Eid this weekend with five special South Asian titles at Vue Blackburn.

A selection of South Asian titles is being released this weekend (28 – 30 March), coinciding with Eid al-Fitr.

Kickstarting things off is the Hindi action thriller Sikandar, from the accomplished director of Ghajini, A. R. Murugadoss. Join the titular character as he confronts a powerful network of corruption to fight for the rights of his people, who find themselves in the grip of injustice.

Also set to thrill is the Malayalam film L2: Empuran, the highly anticipated sequel to the political action film Lucifer, which captured audiences in 2019. Screening in multiple languages, the film sees actor Mohanlal reprise his role as an enigmatic crime boss who is living a double life.

Offering some comic relief, Telugu film Mad Square follows three college buddies as they navigate their way through campus life, leading to wild adventures and laugh-out-loud moments.

Bobby Hussain, General Manager at Vue Blackburn, said: “There’s nothing like coming together with friends, family, and loved ones to get lost in big screen stories. We’re showcasing a wide range of South Asian content this weekend and invite film lovers to join us for a truly special selection of titles.”

Tickets start from just £4.99 when booked online. Visit www.myvue.com to find out more.