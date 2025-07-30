Simon Cowell's advice changed my life says BGT winner

Richard Jones speaks out as he announces major new tour.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It’s been almost ten years since magician and soldier Richard Jones stunned the Britain’s Got Talent judges, and the nation, to win the 2016 series.

Now, with a brand new tour titled The Sound of Magic, the former Army man turned illusionist is reflecting on the ride that fame took him on, including one piece of advice from Simon Cowell that changed everything.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He told him: “Don’t just do what’s expected, do what’s unforgettable.”

Richard and partner.

Those eight words from Cowell, delivered during the whirlwind days after Jones’ BGT win, still guide the magician to this day. “That stuck with me,” Richard said in an interview with Champions Speakers. “BGT was a turning point in my life. It gave me a platform I never imagined and opened doors I didn’t even know existed.”

But the journey from talent show winner to seasoned performer has been anything but smooth. Now Richard, one of the UK’s top corporate entertainers speaks about the “incredible highs and gut-wrenching lows” that followed his moment in the national spotlight.

“Nothing prepares you for that moment when your name is announced in front of millions, it was surreal, humbling, and life-changing,” he recalls.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“But with big moments come big lows. There were times when I felt lost in the whirlwind. There’s no manual for overnight fame.”

Behind the TV smiles was a man grappling with pressure, isolation, and the expectation to keep outdoing himself. “I struggled with the pressure to constantly top myself and with moments of isolation when the spotlight dimmed,” he admits.

“Luckily, I leaned heavily on my military mindset to stay grounded.”

Jones’ military background didn’t just keep him balanced, it also became the heart of his magic. His new tour The Sound of Magic draws on real-life experiences from his time in uniform, blending illusion with music and storytelling to explore deeper themes of healing, connection and purpose.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s my most personal work yet,” he says. “It’s about showing how magic isn’t just entertainment; it can connect, inspire, and even heal.”

Audiences can expect piano performances, powerful illusions, and stories that move beyond sleight of hand — including moments from war zones where Richard’s magic became more than just a trick.

“In places like Afghanistan, where language and trauma often separate people, magic became a universal language,” he shares. “I remember performing for children in remote villages or wounded soldiers in recovery wards, watching someone smile after everything they’ve seen, that’s real magic.”

Beyond the stage, Richard has become an advocate for mental health awareness, especially among veterans. Having served in the Army himself, he’s deeply concerned about PTSD and the lack of support for those struggling after service.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“PTSD is a massive issue, and one we still don’t talk about enough,” he says. “Trauma doesn’t just go away when the uniform comes off. That’s one reason I use magic to talk about mental health, it’s a bridge to conversations that need to happen.”

With media headlines currently focused on the shrinking size of the British Armed Forces, Richard doesn’t hold back his opinion.

“The British Armed Forces are filled with some of the most dedicated, skilled individuals you’ll find anywhere, but numbers matter,” he warns. “If we don’t adapt and reinforce our military now, we risk being caught short when it matters most.”

Now approaching the ten-year anniversary of his BGT victory, Richard’s focus isn’t on fame — it’s on impact.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Success is not the moment you’re on top, it’s what you do with it after,” he says. “Whether I’m performing for a stadium or a single wounded veteran, what counts is the connection and the impact you make on the people you meet.”

As for those dreaming of BGT glory in the future? Richard’s advice is simple:

“Be authentic. People connect with real people. Use the show as a launchpad, but remember it’s just the beginning, not the destination.”

For more information visit https://musicandbands.co.uk/