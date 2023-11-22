Sight loss charity Henshaws invites Lancashire residents to its Christmas concert

Henshaws is hoping people across the North West will come along.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Blind Poet, a young choir and an up-and-coming musician are among the acts who are set to perform at sight loss charity, Henshaws, annual Christmas Carol Concert in Manchester. Lancashire residents are being invited to come along.

The event, to be held on December 6 at Manchester Cathedral, will hear from David Steele, who is known as the Blind Poet, duo Denise Leigh and Stefan Andrusyschyn, the Henshaws Children and Young People Choir, musician Leo Hicks and the Svitoch Ukrainian Choir.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Denise and Stefan, and David Steele are registered blind, and the Henshaws Children and Young People Choir comprises of children who are visually impaired. The evening hopes to raise awareness of sight loss as well as raise funds for the charity.

A previous Christmas Carol Concert organised by Henshaws.

Doors open from 7pm and the performances, which will be a mix of live performances and carols sung by the attendees, will go on until 9.30pm; there will be opportunities to buy refreshments and chat with other attendees.

Named Carols By Candelight, the annual festive event is sure to be unmissable, so those interested in going are urged to buy their tickets as soon as possible.

Stephen Tongue, Director of Fundraising at Henshaws, says: “Our annual Christmas Carol Concert is back at Manchester Cathedral on December 6, and we are excited to hear performances from our esteemed line-up.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“David Steele - the Blind Poet, Denise Leigh and Stefan Andrusyschyn, the Henshaws Children and Young Persons’ Choir, musician Leo Hicks and the Svitoch Ukrainian Choir will all perform on the night.

“We can’t wait to welcome everyone on the evening and hope you can join us to celebrate the festive period and help our charity as we move into the New Year.”