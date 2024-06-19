Shock Horror theatre show comes home to Lancashire this Autumn

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Thunder Road Theatre have announced their 2024 tour of Shock Horror; a spine-tingling ghost story set in an abandoned cinema, including a visit to Edge Hill Arts Centre (part of Edge Hill University) on 4 & 5 November.

Lancashire-born actor Alex Moran stars in the show as main character, Herbert and is also the Producer and Founder of Thunder Road Theatre. Moran grew up in Leyland, just around the corner from Ormskirk, and is delighted to bring the show back home where his interest in theatre first began. Moran trained as an actor at the University of Central Lancashire in Preston, where the show will also rehearse before its UK Tour. As well as creating his own shows, Alex has worked with companies such as the National Theatre (War Horse) and Northern Broadsides Theatre Company (Quality Street).

Shock Horror has been described as Stranger Things meets The Woman in Black; inspired by classic theatre ghost stories and cinema’s greatest frights, the show is a chilling journey into a haunted past. Combining live performance and big-screen action, it’s full of shivers, shrieks and shocking revelations.

Herbert grew up in the Metropol. The eerie old cinema was his playground and prison – a place where endless late-night horror films were his only window to the world.

Shock Horror: A Ghost Story

Forbidden from leaving by his disturbed parents, Herbert hid in its shadows and gorged on its movies. But what lurked in the Metropol’s darkness? And how did he manage to escape?

Now Herbert’s back at the abandoned cinema, searching for answers to long-buried questions. But for him, and for you, the real horror has only just begun…

Shock Horror is written and directed by Yorkshire-based playwright and filmmaker, Ryan Simons (Eastenders, BBC; Emmerdale, ITV). It also stars actors Chloe Carter as Norma (Emmerdale, ITV; Doctors, BBC), Joseph Carter as Jack (Hollyoaks, Channel Four; Yizkor, New Vic Theatre; 100 Years On, Everyman Theatre) and Chris Blackwood as Karras (Miss Julie, Gulbenkian Arts Centre; The Little Mermaid, Kings Theatre).

Alex Moran, producer and actor comments:

Alex Moran on stage in Shock Horror

"Ormskirk is a place very close to my heart, having grown up round the corner. The Arts Centre is a fantastic space and gives us a great opportunity to engage young people and terrify the North West community!"

Further information about the show can be found at: www.thunderroadtheatre.org/shockhorror

Tickets for the show at Arts Centre, Ormskirk, are available to book now at: