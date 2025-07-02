Shakespeare in the Garden returns to Leighton Hall with 'As You Like It'

Leighton Hall, nestled in Lancashire’s countryside is once again opening its glorious gardens to theatre lovers for a night of timeless drama, music and laughter. On Thursday 24th July, the much-anticipated annual Shakespeare in the Garden event returns, with The Festival Players presenting their touring production of the enchanting romantic comedy ‘As You Like It’.

Now in its 27th year, this open air theatre has become a highlight of the local cultural calendar. Leighton Hall is proud to be the only Lancashire venue on The Festival Players’ national tour, making it a special and exclusive opportunity for the region’s residents and visitors to engage with Shakespeare in an unforgettable setting.

Known for their all-male cast, original live music, and clear, accessible storytelling, the Festival Players bring an exciting, yet traditional take on the Bard’s work, performed as it would have been in Shakespeare’s time.

Suzie Reynolds, owner of Leighton Hall, explains why the event continues to resonate with audiences year after year: “There’s something truly magical about experiencing Shakespeare in the open air, surrounded by nature and history. The Festival Players have become part of our extended Leighton Hall family — they bring people together and always give us a show to remember. We’re thrilled to welcome them back again for what promises to be a wonderful evening.”

Artistic Director Michael Dyer said: "Performing at Leighton Hall is truly special. ‘As you Like It’ is set in a whimsical woodland, so the gardens are perfect for providing the right atmosphere that brings the play to life in a way traditional theatre can’t. Every year, it feels like we’re part of a wonderful community celebration, and I can’t wait for everyone to experience the laughter and love of this story."

The play will take place rain or shine, so visitors are encouraged to bring warm clothes and waterproofs (just in case) and their own seating. A low back deck chair or blanket is ideal. Gates open at 6pm and guests are invited to bring a picnic, and maybe even a bottle of fizz, ready for the play to start at 7:30pm.

‘As You Like It’ delivers some of Shakespeare’s most iconic lines and moments, so whether you’re a lifelong Shakespeare fan, a curious newcomer, or simply looking for an atmospheric summer evening out, ‘As You Like It’ at Leighton Hall is not to be missed.

Tickets can be purchased online from Leighton Hall leightonhall.co.uk/plan-your-visit/online-tickets or at the gate on the night of the performance. Admission is £19 for adults and £11 for children.