Second bite at Apple Day for Leighton Hall – bigger, juicier, and packed with family fun

Following the tremendous success of its inaugural Apple Day last year, Leighton Hall near Carnforth is bringing the celebration back for a second year — with even more apples, activities and autumn inspiration.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This year’s Apple Day takes place from 10am – 3pm on Sunday, October 19, and promises visitors tastings, demonstrations, talks, orchard tours, family friendly activities, hands-on rural crafts and nature trails, all set within Leighton‘s glorious gardens and woodland.

The event is run as part of Share the Harvest, a festival coordinated by Closing Loops and FoodFutures and embraces the local tradition of celebrating the Apple Harvest and the impact that has on the lives of those in our community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This year’s line-up features returning favourites and fresh new faces from the world of conservation, craft and countryside living. Expect to see Cross Apiary, Coppice Co-op, The Red Rose Wood Turning Group, RSPB, Larksfoot Forest School, and outdoor cooking expert Harrison Ward, the ‘Fell Foodie’, back by popular demand.

Apple Day at Leighton Hall

There’ll be more stallholders, a wider variety of things to do, and more opportunities to learn, explore and taste! Visitors can learn willow craft, try apple pressing, join campfire cooking sessions, browse seasonal market stalls and taste different apples, honey and local ciders.

“We were blown away by the turnout and enthusiasm at our first Apple Day,” says estate manager Lucy Arthurs. “The feedback was so encouraging, especially about the relaxed and friendly atmosphere, the family fun, and of course, the apples. We heard loud and clear that people wanted more to taste on the day, so we’ve made sure our eats and treats will be just as abundant as the apple activities on offer.”

She continues: “Behind the fun is a serious message: our food system needs diversity. Supporting and preserving heritage apple varieties isn’t just about nostalgia, it’s a step toward food security, sustainability and reconnecting people with where their food comes from. Leighton’s orchards are a living commitment to that mission.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leighton Hall’s own orchard, a blend of newly planted local varieties and venerable “grandparent” trees, offers a perfect backdrop for the day’s celebrations. With affordable ticket prices (Adults £6.50, school children £4.50 and preschoolers just £1) and free parking the event will take place rain or shine and is once again set to be a hit with families, food lovers, and anyone interested in local nature and the natural world. Sorry- no dogs at this event.

Victorian Apple Day

Wear appropriate outdoor clothing, come for the apples, stay for the crafts, learn something new, and leave with bags full of seasonal treats — Apple Day at Leighton Hall is back, and it’s bigger and better than ever.