Scrap Store offers local businesses free help
The Creative Principle are a Lancashire based artist collective who are hoping to make a dent in the landfill waste of local manufacturing businesses. They are on the hunt for businesses who create waste products that they can reuse in a creative way.
During the Lancashire Encounter Festival, running from August 16 to Septermber 18, they will be running a pop up scrapstore and workspace inside Preston Bus Station. The group will run a series of workshops using both new, but mostly reclaimed materials, and sessions on mending and fixing every day objects.
The Creative Principle are still looking for suitable waste materials for the festival. If you run a waste-heavy business and think you may have things they can find a use for, please get in touch. You will be suprised what waste can find a new use ! If you have waste, big or small, please get in touch with The Creative Principle at [email protected]