Scrap Store offers local businesses free help

The Creative Principle are a Lancashire based artist collective who are hoping to make a dent in the landfill waste of local manufacturing businesses. They are on the hunt for businesses who create waste products that they can reuse in a creative way.

During the Lancashire Encounter Festival, running from August 16 to Septermber 18, they will be running a pop up scrapstore and workspace inside Preston Bus Station. The group will run a series of workshops using both new, but mostly reclaimed materials, and sessions on mending and fixing every day objects.

