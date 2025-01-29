Scouts and Speedy Hire Join Forces to Inspire the Next Generation of DIYers in Lancashire

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The world’s largest youth movement, Scouts, has officially partnered with Speedy Hire, the UK’s leading provider of tools, equipment, and plant hire. The collaboration launched the Speedy Hire Scouts DIY Badge in January 2025. This new badge will empower young people to gain practical skills in DIY and help foster a passion for engineering and construction.

Through this partnership, young people from Lancashire will have the opportunity to learn the importance of using safety gear when doing DIY projects, ensuring they understand how to keep themselves and others safe while working with tools. They will also have the chance to earn badges through taking on different challenges in which they can learn new skills. An example of this is discovering how electricity travels from the grid to power the tools they use, gaining insight into electrical systems and energy safety.

The new Scouts DIY badge aligns with Speedy Hire’s support of RoSPA’s National Accident Prevention Strategy (Report , which highlights the importance of teaching children how to avoid accidents in homes and communities.

As part of the partnership, Speedy Hire will also provide Scouts with free tool hire to support projects across the UK. In addition to this, Speedy Hire will give its employees the opportunity to take part in community initiatives, helping to restore Scout huts that are in need of renovation and repair, creating welcoming spaces for young people to thrive in the organisation.

The partnership is a catalyst to help encourage Scouts to engage with hands-on projects, and ignite a love of DIY that could lead to future careers in engineering, construction, or technical trades. This directly aligns with Speedy Hire’s Decade to Deliver strategy, which focuses on sustainability, community engagement, and inspiring future talent.

Amelia Woodley, ESG Director at Speedy Hire, said:“We’re thrilled to be partnering with Scouts to launch the Speedy Hire Scouts DIY Badge. Teaching children safety skills as part of their DIY journey is essential, not only for accident prevention but also to give them the confidence to tackle hands-on projects safely and effectively. Through this badge, we’re empowering young people to build practical skills while introducing them to the values of safety and responsibility, which are central to Speedy Hire’s work and our support of RoSPA’s National Accident Prevention Strategy. These young Scouts could be the apprentice engineers of tomorrow!”

Aidan Jones, Chief Executive of The Scouts, said:“This partnership with Speedy Hire is a brilliant opportunity to equip young people with essential life skills. Learning about DIY and tools not only builds confidence but also encourages teamwork and creativity. We’re delighted to have Speedy Hire’s support, and we can’t wait to see the impact this will have on our Scouts and the communities they serve.”

The Speedy Hire Scouts DIY Badge has officially launched this month, with thousands of Scouts across the UK encouraged to take part in projects that build their confidence and skills.

For more information about Speedy Hire and their community initiatives, visit www.speedyhire.com/sustainability/.