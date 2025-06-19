Scenic dining experience on the Settle & Carlisle

Following the storming success of March’s train to Carlisle, Vintage Trains are delighted to be returning to the North West with the Western Mountaineer, offering passengers the chance to experience first class dining onboard their vintage 1960’s carriages, a throwback to the golden age of train travel.

The train will depart from Birmingham in the morning, heading northwards on the West Coast Mainline, with the beauty and challenge for the locomotive of Shap Fells offering an exciting conclusion to the outward leg of the journey. On this leg of the trip, Pullman Passengers will be able to enjoy a Full English Breakfast.

At Carlisle, a city with over 2,000 years of history to discover, passengers will have several hours with which to explore whether that is the castle or cathedral or any of the city’s museums or galleries.

On the return journey, over the world-famous and fantastically beautiful Settle and Carlisle, Pullman passengers will be able to sample a 3-Course Dinner menu, while the stunning views of the route, pass by their windows.

Vintage Trains passing through the countryside

Dining options are also available in First Class, featuring Bacon Rolls and Pastries in the morning, with an Afternoon Tea on the return, while those in Tourist can pre-book Bacon Rolls and Afternoon Teas, whilst also visiting the on-board Buffet on the train.

A Vintage Trains spokesperson, said “Following the fantastic run down to Plymouth in May behind Western Champion, we are delighted to have the locomotive hauling this train to Carlisle, offering passengers a stunningly scenic dining experience while travelling through the North West of England.”

They continue “This train is also a rare opportunity to see this type of locomotive running far from the familiarity of the South West. If our previous train on this route in March is anything to go by, passengers are in for a treat!”

For more information and tickets for this scenic train journey, head to the Vintage Trains website; https://vintagetrains.co.uk/the-western-mountaineer/