Scary Fairy, Sleeping Beauty, Firebird - Christmas music for everyone

"We are presenting a fairy-tale themed concert that will appeal to adults and children," says Georgina Perkins, who plays violin in the orchestra. "There is something for everyone - the romantic, classical melodies of the Sleeping Beauty Suite, the strange magic as the mythical Firebird uses dance to free princesses, and the festivities conjured up by Leroy Anderson's Christmas music!" For something completely different the orchestra is joined by well-known local actor Chris Taylor, "I'm very excited to be telling the tale 'Scary Fairy Saves Christmas'. The story is by Craig Charles, and as a long-time fan of Red Dwarf, taking his place will be great fun!" he said. Chris last narrated with the Westmorland Orchestra some years ago when they performed Peter and the Wolf. The music to Scary Fairy is less familiar but every bit as entertaining. By Iain Farrington, the music features each section of the orchestra representing different characters or themes. It gives the audience the opportunity to hear the sort of music not often associated with a symphony orchestra, with lots of brass, exciting rhythms and unusual percussion as the modern Christmas fairy tale unfolds.Melvin Tay will be conducting the concert; he has conducted the BBC Philharmonic, Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Orchestra, Manchester Camerata and indeed the Lakeland Sinfonia and says "I am really enjoying working with the Westmorland Orchestra; the music is fabulous and I am sure the concert will be enjoyed by all, whether at their first or fiftieth orchestra concert."The Westmorland Orchestra Family Christmas Concert is at 3.00 pm on Sunday December 3 at the Kendal Leisure Centre.Tickets are £15 (free for under 19s and full time students) are available at www.ticketsource.co.uk/wes and will be available on the door.More information is available at www.WestmorlandOrchestra.org.uk