Save the date: Burnley Live 2025

Burnley is ready to turn up the volume on a long weekend of music and entertainment.

Burnley is set to come alive once again with the electrifying sounds of Burnley Live, as the much-loved music festival makes its return from Friday 2nd - Monday 5th May 2025.

Following the overwhelming success of previous years, the four day event is back for 2025 and promises an even bigger celebration of live music, dance and local talent.

The festival, which originally launched in 2023, will see dozens of venues join forces to host an array of live performances from rock and opera to indie and punk. Ormerod Street will once again host the headline stage, showcasing an incredible line-up of bands and musicians throughout the weekend, while St James’s Street will come alive with the Artisan Market on Saturday, May 3, serving everything from popular street food to local produce and arts and crafts.

Popular venues already signed up to take part this year include Bar Mojitos, Remedy Gin Bar, The Big Window, The Royal Dyche, The Palazzo, The Inn on the Wharf, The Swan, Penny Black, Hatters Craft Bar and Hidden.

Organised by Burnley Business Improvement District (BID)in partnership with Burnley venues Bar Mojitos and Remedy Gin Bar, the event will celebrate the town’s thriving entertainment scene and offer a platform for local musicians.

Burnley BID Project Manager, Laura Diffey, said: “Burnley Live has quickly established itself as a key annual event in the town which brings people together for a long weekend of fantastic music and community spirit. This year, we’re pulling out all the stops to make it bigger and better than ever before. With a diverse line-up and incredible venues on board, we can’t wait to see the town buzzing with energy.”

For further info and updates on Burnley Live 2025, please visit https://www.discoverburnley.co.uk