Save the date as Burnley Vintage and Performance Car Show returns

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Owners of vintage and performance vehicles are being invited to take centre stage at Burnley’s Vintage and Performance Car Show 2025 with registration now officially open.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Filled with horsepower, history, and high-octane entertainment, this unique event roars back into action on Saturday 13thSeptember and offers a unique opportunity for motor enthusiasts to showcase their prized machines to thousands of visitors in Burnley town centre.

Following the roaring success of last year’s show, 2025’s event promises to be even bigger and better than ever before, with a full-throttle line-up of fun taking place from 11am – 4pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The car show will transform St James’s Street into a paradise for car lovers, featuring a stunning array of classic, retro, and high-performance vehicles. Alongside a dazzling display of automobiles, visitors can also enjoy a variety of entertainment, including an exciting free trail for families, live performances, rides on Curzon Street and surprise walkabout acts to keep the energy high throughout the day.

The car show will transform St James’s Street

Organised by Burnley Business Improvement District (BID) with support from The Rotary Club of Burnley, the event is set to add to the vibrant town centre atmosphere, where attendees can explore local shops, cafes and restaurants.

With record entries expected, owners of vintage and performance vehicles, including motorcycles, are encouraged to register early for a chance to exhibit at this highly anticipated show.

Gordon Salthouse, BID Board Member and part of the Burnley Rotary Club, said: “Last year’s Vintage and Performance Car Show was a huge success, showcasing an incredible range of vehicles and increasing both footfall and dwell time in the town centre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’re now gearing up for our fourth annual show on Saturday 13th September 2025 and whether you’re a car enthusiast or not, there will be plenty to enjoy on the day! We’ve now opened registration for this year’s show and would recommend vehicle owners register early to secure their spot.”

Burnley Vintage & Performance Car Show

Laura Diffey, Burnley BID Project Manager, said: “Last year’s event was a great success, so we’re really excited for the Vintage and Performance Car Show to return for a fourth year. With an exciting entertainment line-up for 2025, we’d like to encourage vintage and performance vehicle owners to join us and help make this the most spectacular Burnley Vintage and Performance Car Show to date!”.

For those eager to take part, registrations are now open and interested exhibitors can sign up by visiting https://discoverburnley.co.uk/carshow/