Save the date as Burnley Vintage and Performance Car Show returns
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Filled with horsepower, history, and high-octane entertainment, this unique event roars back into action on Saturday 13thSeptember and offers a unique opportunity for motor enthusiasts to showcase their prized machines to thousands of visitors in Burnley town centre.
Following the roaring success of last year’s show, 2025’s event promises to be even bigger and better than ever before, with a full-throttle line-up of fun taking place from 11am – 4pm.
The car show will transform St James’s Street into a paradise for car lovers, featuring a stunning array of classic, retro, and high-performance vehicles. Alongside a dazzling display of automobiles, visitors can also enjoy a variety of entertainment, including an exciting free trail for families, live performances, rides on Curzon Street and surprise walkabout acts to keep the energy high throughout the day.
Organised by Burnley Business Improvement District (BID) with support from The Rotary Club of Burnley, the event is set to add to the vibrant town centre atmosphere, where attendees can explore local shops, cafes and restaurants.
With record entries expected, owners of vintage and performance vehicles, including motorcycles, are encouraged to register early for a chance to exhibit at this highly anticipated show.
Gordon Salthouse, BID Board Member and part of the Burnley Rotary Club, said: “Last year’s Vintage and Performance Car Show was a huge success, showcasing an incredible range of vehicles and increasing both footfall and dwell time in the town centre.
“We’re now gearing up for our fourth annual show on Saturday 13th September 2025 and whether you’re a car enthusiast or not, there will be plenty to enjoy on the day! We’ve now opened registration for this year’s show and would recommend vehicle owners register early to secure their spot.”
Laura Diffey, Burnley BID Project Manager, said: “Last year’s event was a great success, so we’re really excited for the Vintage and Performance Car Show to return for a fourth year. With an exciting entertainment line-up for 2025, we’d like to encourage vintage and performance vehicle owners to join us and help make this the most spectacular Burnley Vintage and Performance Car Show to date!”.
For those eager to take part, registrations are now open and interested exhibitors can sign up by visiting https://discoverburnley.co.uk/carshow/