Sara C.: Unveiling a fusion of creativity and seaside charm in Blackpool
Renowned for her multidisciplinary artistry, Sara C. draws inspiration from the scenic beauty of Blackpool, creating captivating pieces across various mediums such as portraits, collage, and acrylic painting. Her proficiency in different techniques, coupled with a passion for photography, adds an extra layer of intrigue to her creations. Sara's art often reflects her explorations along South Shore and the deep well of childhood memories and dreams.
Scheduled from January 22, 2024, to March 4, 2024, the exhibition at Tea Amantes offers art enthusiasts an immersive experience into Sara's diverse range of works. The private view on January 22, 2024, at 6:30 pm, provides an exclusive opportunity to engage with Sara's remarkable pieces up close.
Beyond the visual feast promised by the exhibition, attendees can indulge their senses in a symphony of flavors, with over 80 varieties of loose-leaf teas available at the tearoom during the opening event.
Sara C.'s Art Exhibition Details:
Date: January 22, 2024, to March 4, 2024
Private View: January 22, 2024, at 6:30 pm
Location: Tea Amantes – Tearoom & Gallery, 53b Albert Rd, Blackpool, FY1 4PW
This artistic celebration invites the community to experience the magic that Sara C. brings to Blackpool, promising an enchanting journey through the realms of dreams, memories, and the coastal charm.