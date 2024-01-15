Sara C.: Unveiling a fusion of creativity and seaside charm in Blackpool

In a delightful artistic collaboration, Blackpool is set to host the works of the versatile Spanish illustrator and abstract artist known as Sara C. The tearoom and gallery at Tea Amantes will play host to this talented artist's exhibition, promising a unique blend of creativity and the coastal allure.

Renowned for her multidisciplinary artistry, Sara C. draws inspiration from the scenic beauty of Blackpool, creating captivating pieces across various mediums such as portraits, collage, and acrylic painting. Her proficiency in different techniques, coupled with a passion for photography, adds an extra layer of intrigue to her creations. Sara's art often reflects her explorations along South Shore and the deep well of childhood memories and dreams.

Scheduled from January 22, 2024, to March 4, 2024, the exhibition at Tea Amantes offers art enthusiasts an immersive experience into Sara's diverse range of works. The private view on January 22, 2024, at 6:30 pm, provides an exclusive opportunity to engage with Sara's remarkable pieces up close.

Beyond the visual feast promised by the exhibition, attendees can indulge their senses in a symphony of flavors, with over 80 varieties of loose-leaf teas available at the tearoom during the opening event.

Sara C.'s Art Exhibition Details:

Date: January 22, 2024, to March 4, 2024

Private View: January 22, 2024, at 6:30 pm

Location: Tea Amantes – Tearoom & Gallery, 53b Albert Rd, Blackpool, FY1 4PW