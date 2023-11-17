Santa is coming to Leyland
Come and see Santa on November 25 at Bathroom Delights / Charisma Crystals in Leyland.
On November 25 between 10am-5pm, Santa will be at Bathroom Delights / Charisma Crystals in Leyland. £3 per child and they will receive a gift from Santa. No booking is required.
We are a small family run business and have been open in the centre of Leyland since November 2022.
We sell wax melts, bathbombs, room sprays, soap sponges perfumes and crystals.
All welcome to 23 Hough Lane, Leyland, PR25 2SB.
Our snow spray Christmas window display was created by Snow Graffiti.