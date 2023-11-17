News you can trust since 1886
BREAKING

Santa is coming to Leyland

Come and see Santa on November 25 at Bathroom Delights / Charisma Crystals in Leyland.
By David KennedyContributor
Published 17th Nov 2023, 17:12 GMT
Our amazing Christmas window display. Photo: Snow GraffitiOur amazing Christmas window display. Photo: Snow Graffiti
Our amazing Christmas window display. Photo: Snow Graffiti

On November 25 between 10am-5pm, Santa will be at Bathroom Delights / Charisma Crystals in Leyland. £3 per child and they will receive a gift from Santa. No booking is required.

We are a small family run business and have been open in the centre of Leyland since November 2022.

We sell wax melts, bathbombs, room sprays, soap sponges perfumes and crystals.

All welcome to 23 Hough Lane, Leyland, PR25 2SB.

Our snow spray Christmas window display was created by Snow Graffiti.

Related topics:Leyland