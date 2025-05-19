Roots Community Leads Clean-Up Efforts Across Blackburn

By Jessica grant
Contributor
Published 19th May 2025, 13:38 BST
Updated 19th May 2025, 14:16 BST
The Roots Community Clean Up group has been making a visible difference across Blackburn through a series of community-led litter-picking events. Volunteers have been out regularly, working together to keep the streets and public spaces clean and inviting for everyone.

In one week alone, the team filled over 20 bags of rubbish, with other sessions seeing more positive results thanks to the continued dedication of the group.

“Good job, community clean up,” one member shared. “It’s been a great morning working together, let’s keep it up!” The shared effort and sense of pride among the volunteers have helped build momentum for future clean-ups.

With the continued work of Roots Community Clean Up, Blackburn is benefitting from cleaner spaces and a stronger sense of community spirit. The team even had a helping paw from a four-legged friend, who joined in the fun and boosted morale during one of the clean-ups.

