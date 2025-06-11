Roll Up, Roll Up – The Circus is Coming to Grimsargh!

Grimsargh St. Michael’s PTFA to Host Big Top Fundraiser This July

Grimsargh is set for a spectacular summer treat as the National Festival Circus rolls into town for a one-day-only fundraising event on Saturday 5th July, hosted by Grimsargh St. Michael’s C of E Primary School.

Organised by the school’s Parent, Teacher and Friends Association (PTFA), the event promises to be a magical day under the big top, with three dazzling circus performances at 1pm, 2.30pm, and 4pm, held on the school field.

From clowns and contortionists to hoop acts, showgirls and the beloved Pom Pom the Panda, visitors of all ages are in for a treat.

It’s no tall tale – cheeky clowns and a very special giraffe from the National Festival Circus.

Alongside the live entertainment, ticket holders can enjoy a range of refreshments and sweet treats, as well as family-friendly stalls, and a BBQ run by the school’s very own cook, Sarah Hall and her team of helpers.

The event has been organised to raise vital funds to support enrichment opportunities, classroom resources and to help fund travel for school trips – and it’s already enjoying strong support from the local business community.

Several generous local businesses are backing the event, including gold sponsors SPAR (James Hall & Co. Ltd.) and Universal Product Solutions Ltd, as well as additional sponsors who will be featured in a souvenir programme on the day.

Philippa Harrington, Marketing Manager at James Hall & Co. Ltd, said: “We’re delighted to support Grimsargh St. Michael’s in bringing such a fantastic community event to life. It’s a great opportunity for families to come together and make lasting memories, all while supporting the school.”

A twist of talent! One of the amazing contortionists from the National Festival Circus.

SPAR has also pledged to supply fresh produce for the BBQ – a gesture welcomed by PTFA Chair Deb Jaques, who said: “Their support, both financial and practical, has been beyond amazing – we’re so grateful.”

Paul Maddern, Director at Universal Product Solutions Ltd, added: “We attended the last circus event and saw how much joy it brought to the children, families, and school community. We’re proud to help make this year’s show even bigger and better!”

Several other local businesses have also pledged their support of the event, either through sponsorship or gifts in kind, including B&D Print Services Ltd., RAW Fitness, D&T Dance, Goosnargh Removals, Grimsargh Blinds, Tiny Talk baby signing, Mrs Polly’s Travels, Ribble Valley Handyman, Craft & Crust, Comedy Dining, Lucie Hughes Travel, Bretherton’s Coaches and PJA Technical.

Tickets for the three showings on Saturday 5th July at Grimsargh St. Michael’s primary are now on sale:

Big top brilliance! Dazzling performers from the National Festival Circus, heading to Grimsargh this July.
  • £10 per adult
  • £7.50 per child
  • £30 for a family of four

Headteacher, Mr Booth, concluded:

“This event is not only great fun; it’s a real boost to our school. The money raised goes directly towards enriching the learning experience for our pupils, and we can’t wait to welcome everyone under the big top.”

Parents and carers of pupils can buy tickets via ParentPay, meanwhile members of the public can book by emailing the [email protected].

With limited seating inside the big top and following their previous sell-out circus event in 2023, early booking is strongly advised. Don’t miss out on this unforgettable day of fun, laughter and community spirit in the heart of Grimsargh!

For more information about the event, follow the PTFA on Facebook and Instagram at @PTFAGrimsargh and @st_michaels_ptfa.

