Roll up, roll up for a fun-filled family carnival this Saturday!

This Saturday, July 1, St Pius X Preparatory School welcomes the local community to come along to its fun-filled Summer Carnival on Garstang Road, Fulwood.
By Charlotte HowardContributor
Published 29th Jun 2023, 10:56 BST- 1 min read
Updated 29th Jun 2023, 12:48 BST
St Pius X Prep School Summer CarnivalSt Pius X Prep School Summer Carnival
St Pius X Prep School Summer Carnival

Starting at 12pm at St Pius X Preparatory School, the Carnival promises to be a fabulous day for all the family.

This will be an exciting community event with the Mayor attending and even a local fire engine!

Wristbands can be bought on the door for £20 which includes a delicious BBQ lunch (halal) and drink as well as UNLIMITED use of the fairground rides, inflatable zone, bungee-jumping and trampolines.

There will also be a food and craft market with over 20 local busines stalls.

If that wasn't enough, there will be alpacas, face-painting, slime-making, crafts, carnival games, a DJ and luxury raffle!

Please join us for a fun-filled, action-packed day for all the family!

10% of the proceeds go to the Turkey-Syria Earthquake Appeal.

(The carnival is on this Saturday, July 1 from 12pm - 5pm at St Pius X Preparatory School, 200 Garstang Road, Fulwood, PR2 8RD).

