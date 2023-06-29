Roll up, roll up for a fun-filled family carnival this Saturday!
Starting at 12pm at St Pius X Preparatory School, the Carnival promises to be a fabulous day for all the family.
This will be an exciting community event with the Mayor attending and even a local fire engine!
Wristbands can be bought on the door for £20 which includes a delicious BBQ lunch (halal) and drink as well as UNLIMITED use of the fairground rides, inflatable zone, bungee-jumping and trampolines.
There will also be a food and craft market with over 20 local busines stalls.
If that wasn't enough, there will be alpacas, face-painting, slime-making, crafts, carnival games, a DJ and luxury raffle!
Please join us for a fun-filled, action-packed day for all the family!
10% of the proceeds go to the Turkey-Syria Earthquake Appeal.
(The carnival is on this Saturday, July 1 from 12pm - 5pm at St Pius X Preparatory School, 200 Garstang Road, Fulwood, PR2 8RD).