Robin Morgan brings his touring comedy show to Chorley
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Robin Morgan’s previous shows have dealt with a proposal, marriage, kids and a vasectomy. So the new show is about how to keep the spark alive in a marriage and in life itself.
This is the stand-up’s biggest tour to date, and since his last one he’s created a panel show for BBC Radio Wales, written for shows such as Have I Got News For You, The Weakest Link and Bake Off: The Professionals, and warmed-up for Adam Kay.
As a favourite on The News Quiz (BBC Radio 4), one of his episodes was so popular that even the government complained about it.
Robin’s shows have always been about others. Now it’s time to focus on himself.
Comedy website Chortle said Robin’s show was ’Bloody funny, well-written, hard-working stand-up from a massively likeable performer who must surely be on the verge of nationwide fame.’
Robin Morgan can be seen at Chorley Theatre on Friday, November 29. Book via www.chorleytheatre.com