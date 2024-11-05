Richard Pearson announces launch of children’s book “Sparkle & the Messy Monster”

Join us on Saturday, 16 November for an unforgettable afternoon filled with storytelling, fun activities and special surprises as we celebrate Richard Pearson’s enchanting tale of cleaning and adventure.

"Sparkle & the Messy Monster" follows the journey of the princess of mess, Sparkle, who loves all things dusty and dirty. When she escapes into space to avoid the dreaded Messy Monster, she discovers that cleaning might not be so bad after all!

Sparkle & the Messy Monster is not just a book; it's a celebration of creativity, cleaning and bravery. With vibrant illustrations and engaging storytelling, it’s perfect for children aged 3 to 8.

“Creating this story has been a labour of love,” said Pearson. “I hope it encourages kids to embrace their uniqueness and see the beauty in the cleaning.”

Richard Pearson with his children's book 'Sparkle & The Messy Monster'

The book is available for purchase at the event and at major retailers now. Don’t miss this chance to dive into a world of magic and adventure with Richard Pearson and his lovable characters!

About the Author: Richard Pearson is a professional cleaner, TV presenter and business owner, with over a decade of experience owning and operating his own cleaning business based in the North West of England.

His success in the cleaning industry has led to many exciting opportunities, from co-presenting hit Channel 5’s TV series ‘Filthy House SOS’ and hosting the demo stage at The Clean & Tidy Home Show, to writing his fun-filled debut children’s book, ‘Sparkle & the Messy Monster.’

He treats his Instagram followers to time-saving cleaning hacks, innovative and budget-friendly products and the latest Filthy House SOS and home life updates.

Front cover of 'Sparkle & The Messy Monster'

Richard is dedicated to spending time with his two beautiful children. He actively supports two charities close to his heart – Mind and Justice 4 Fathers and enjoys sharing his love of healthy eating, fitness and fashion.As a committed advocate for supporting mental health, he uses his profile to regularly discuss his own challenges with ADHD, dyslexia and anxiety.

Event Details: Date: Saturday 16 November 2024 Time: 2pm Location: Waterstones, Ormskirk, Lancashire RSVP: https://events.blackbirdrsvp.com/sparkle-and-the-messy-monster

Event Highlights: Richard Pearson will read excerpts from Sparkle & the Messy Monster, bringing the characters to life. Meet & Greet: Attendees will have the opportunity to meet the author and get their books signed. Refreshments: Enjoy light snacks and drinks as we celebrate the magic of storytelling.