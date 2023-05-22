Reggae Gone Viral and the Riva Showbar Presents The Preston Music Festival

On August 25, the festival kicks off at noon with a sound clash battle for the ages followed by a night of unforgettable live entertainment from some of the hottest musicians in the industry as well as rising indie talent. Starting at 7pm, attendees can enjoy an epic night of talent until well past midnight. There will be something for everyone to enjoy.

The excitement continues on August 26 with an epic all-day event that brings together foodies, music lovers, and people of all ages with a day party. The festival will feature some of the best street food vendors and local restaurants, offering a variety of delicious food and drink options. In addition to the food, there will be a variety of activities for the whole family to enjoy, including a sound clash, a vendors market, and a fan zone with games including a domino tournament!

But the main attraction of the day will be the evening concert starting at 7pm. The festival will feature a lineup of talented musicians, including local, national, and international acts, who will perform into the wee hours of the night. From the classic tunes to the newest releases there will be a variety of musical styles to keep the crowd entertained.

The Preston Music Festival

"We are thrilled to bring the first annual Preston Music Festival to downtown Preston," said a spokesperson for Reggae Gone Vira and The Riva Showbar. "This event is a celebration of music, food, and community, and we can't wait to share it with everyone."