Regenerage Gala Ball at Barton Hall - Annual Event Promises a Night of Glamour & Giving

Lancashire charity, Regenerage, is inviting businesses and members of the community to its annual Charity Black Tie Gala Ball, taking place on February 28th, 2025, at the elegant Barton Suite at Barton Manor Hotel.

Over 100 North West business leaders and individuals will be there to support the charity, which has been helping older people and those with memory concerns and dementia to live and age well for over 40 years.

Guests will walk the red carpet, enjoy professional photographs, and indulge in a four-course meal with wine included. The evening will feature a raffle, an exciting auction, dancing until midnight and a ‘magic mirror’ photo experience to capture memories of the night.

Guests will also have the chance to win a luxury four-night stay at the beautiful Loch Ness Highland Resort worth £438, generously donated by Pure Leisure Group.

Last year’s event

Says Ann Beetham, Director of Fundraising & Corporate Sponsorship at Regenerage: "Every ticket bought to this event makes a huge difference. The gala is a wonderful opportunity to come together, reflect on the incredible work we've accomplished over the past year and raise vital funds for our support programmes and initiatives."

Tickets are priced at £80 and can be purchased by calling 01772 552850 and selecting option 3.