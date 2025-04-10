Refresh your sofa for spring with the Plumbs Showroom Easter Savings Event

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Is your favourite sofa looking ready for a fresh new look? Or perhaps your windows are calling out for a little added flair? If so, then you won’t want to miss the Plumbs Easter Savings Event!

Longtime Lancashire locals, Plumbs, are the UK’s leading producers of made-to-measure sofa covers and curtains, alongside their expert re-upholstery service. Since their start on Blackburn markets in 1953, Plumbs have helped to transform millions of homes across the UK with their collection of bespoke and beautifully crafted products — and they have some extra special offers available this Easter week.

When you request your home visit this week, you’ll secure some amazing savings including small sofa covers starting from just £299 and up to 50% off made-to-measure curtains.* Plus, if you’re lucky enough to be local to Plumbs’ Preston showroom, you can pick up some egg-stra offers too. Visitors to the showroom this week will have a chance to be entered into a prize draw to win a Bettys Easter hamper, alongside picking up a free Easter Egg (whilst stocks last). You’ll also be able to explore the showroom’s Marketplace section – a hidden gem for homemakers with up to 70% off end-of-line clearance items.

All crafted by their skilled team in Preston, the family-run business are advocates for traditional British textile skills and are dedicated to providing excellent quality and personal service with their in-home consultancy service that covers everything from initial advice to measuring, fitting, and delivery too.

Those wanting to stop by the showroom can do so from 9am-3pm, Monday-Thursday, and from 9am-3pm on Easter Saturday too. The team will be happy to help with everything from explaining what products will work best in your home to helping you find the fabric that feels just right.

*Percentage discount varies by design. £299 off valid in Maddison (Simplicity make-up) and Brooklen (Designer unpiped make-up). Ask Home Consultant for full details.

Showroom offers include one Easter Egg per family, whilst stocks last and on prize draw entry per family.

Not able to visit? You can request your free home appointment with a local expert online at plumbs.co.uk or by calling the team on 01772 901 505 (quote code M247LPD).