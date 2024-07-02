Red Arrows return as every confirmed aircraft display at Southport Air Show 2024 revealed

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Red Arrows will give crowds a double helping of daring displays by appearing at both days of Southport Air Show 2024 - as organisers revealed every confirmed aircraft appearing at the event this year.

Thousands of people are again set to flock to Southport beach for the sun-kissed aviation extravaganza being held on Saturday July 13 and Sunday July 14.

Ahead of the much-loved annual event, which dates back to 1991 and brings in an estimated £1.5m to the Southport economy, organisers Sefton Council’s Tourism Department today published a list of the aircraft gracing the skies of the Sefton coastal town – as well as the packed programme of events on the ground.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Among the big draws this year is sure to be the Red Arrows which will attend both days and see excitement levels soaring.

The Red Arrows will be at Southport Air Show on both days

Squadron Leader Jon Bond, Team Leader and Red 1, said: “This summer is a special occasion for the Red Arrows – it is the Royal Air Force Aerobatic Team’s 60th display season.

“It will be brilliant to bring our new, nine-aircraft display to Southport Airshow and perform in front of tens of thousands of enthusiastic families, individuals, veterans and aviation fans.

“Appropriately for our diamond season, our 2024 show features a return of our most iconic shape – the Diamond Nine.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Squadron Leader Bond – who flew RAF Typhoon aircraft on the frontline before joining the Red Arrows – is leading the team for the first time in 2024.

Crowds at Southport Air Show last year

He added: “The intention is for the crowd to always have aircraft in front of them to watch at every moment of the display. This aim, to inspire and entertain through precision and teamwork, has been the very DNA of a Red Arrows show since that first display season of 1965.”

Other eye-catching aircraft will range from a Typhoon display to the Royal Navy Black Cats.

While there will be lots to enjoy in the air, there’s a full programme of activities on the ground including static aircraft and military vehicles.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Marine Drive will be home to a producers market and stalls selling an array of goods ranging from clothes to sweets.

You will also find flight simulators, children’s attractions, a paintball range, bouncy castles and the traditional hook-a-duck game.

Those attending will also be able to learn about school life in 1940 with a period headmistress/master from Historical Promotions.

People will be able to experience World War One poppy making- the story behind the symbolic flower is explained along with an interactive poppy making activity that children (and adults) of all ages can join in.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Armed Forces will be in the Military Village on Marine Drive and there be a selection of military equipment for you to have a look at including the RAF Typhoon facsimile.

The Mid Lancs Military Vehicle Trust members will also have a display of their vehicles which they have lovingly restored.

The Lytham St Annes Spitfire Ground Display Team and Spitfire – ‘Lucy’ will be on the ground. The knowledgeable enthusiasts have lovingly restored “Lucy”, a Spitfire Mark IX replica, with original WW2 parts, giving the public a chance get up close to this iconic aircraft.

The Veterans Living History Museum will also be bringing their Op Banham project which is based on one of the last dispatch riders in the UK.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And the 69th Field Artillery Guns will be located on the crowd line and people can go over and get close to the guns. They will be firing at various times each day.

Tickets are £12 (under 16’s are free),

To purchase tickets or find out more visit Southport Air Show 2024 Info & Tickets |

Full list of confirmed aircraft appearing both days

Military Aircraft

Red Arrows

Typhoon

Tutor

Black Cats Display

Civilian Aircraft

Richard Goodwin Pitts

Rolls Royce Spitfire

Rolls Royce P-51 Mustang

Aerosuperbatics Wingwalkers

The Starlings

Vampire

Bristol Blenheim

Strikemaster Solo

Catalina