Raise the Roof this Christmas at Morecambe Parish Church

It’s easy for the countdown to Christmas to become taken over by preparations, with the whole family just passing in the kitchen. So, pull on your Santa hats, Christmas jumpers and flashing antlers, and join in with favourite carols and festive singalongs at Morecambe Parish Church’s Christmas Extravaganzas.

Timed perfectly for when the schools have broken up, three evening and afternoon shows over Saturday 21st and Sunday 22nd December offer a choice to fit around busy festive schedules. Filling the beautifully decorated church with music and song will be the church’s choir, three local primary school choirs, a full orchestra made up of local professional musicians and acclaimed Vox Consort chamber choir.

A licensed bar, open for an hour before each performance, will add a warming measure of Christmas ‘spirit’, and perhaps inspiration (if not accurate answers) for the quiz running throughout the concert. Take a breather from the hustle and bustle outside, sit back and revel in heavenly choral and orchestral performances, including the much-loved Christmas story ‘The Night Before Christmas’ set to music by professional composer and former Morecambe Parish Church chorister, Oliver Tarney. The orchestra will play Leroy Anderson's iconic ‘Sleigh Ride’ – so listen out for the sleigh bells and whip crack, and spot our local talented musicians who have gone on to study and perform professionally.

Musical Director Don Gillthorpe says: “Christmas is a traditional time for people from all backgrounds to come together. These concerts really are the highlight of the season for me, as the musical talent on display will be mesmerising. It is absolutely not a ‘sit and listen’ performance, we‘re encouraging the audience to take part and join in with the traditional favourites they know, including ‘O come, all ye faithful’, ‘The first nowell’, ‘The twelve days of Christmas’, and ‘White Christmas’. It’s a really fun celebration - we’re expecting the rafters to be well and truly raised!”

Lasting 90 minutes, the three Christmas Extravaganzas will be at Morecambe Parish Church, Church Street, Morecambe, on Saturday 21st December at 6:00pm, and Sunday 22nd December at 3:00pm and 6:00pm. Priced £8 for adults and £5 for children, tickets are available at the Church, the Sanctuary Cafe (13 Queen Street, Morecambe) or https://www.trybooking.com/uk/DVXG