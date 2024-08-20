Raise Awareness for Mental Health with Lancashire Women's "Walk for Wellbeing" Fundraiser
Scheduled for Sunday, September 15th, the scenic route will lead participants from the serene shores of Cleveleys to the vibrant atmosphere of Blackpool's iconic Comedy Carpet on the promenade and back again. This journey promises not only breathtaking views but also an opportunity for individuals to connect with nature, themselves, and each other.
The "Walk for Wellbeing" fundraiser is family-friendly, welcoming individuals of all ages and abilities to join in the movement towards better mental health. Additionally, furry friends are encouraged to participate, as Lancashire Women extends a warm invitation to dogs to accompany their owners on this inspiring journey.
Tickets for the event are priced at £15 each with various pricing discounts available for families, students, senior walkers or groups of 10.
By participating in the "Walk for Wellbeing," individuals not only support their own mental health but also contribute to Lancashire Women's vital programs and services aimed at empowering women and families in the local community.
To secure your spot at this annual fundraising event, visit https://lancashirewomen.org/fundraising_events/walk-with-lancashire-women-2024/ today.
About Lancashire Women: Lancashire Women is a charitable organization dedicated to supporting the wellbeing of women and families across Lancashire. Through a range of services and programs such as 1-to-1 therapy, wellbeing groups, employment guidance, money and energy advice, Lancashire Women empowers individuals to overcome barriers and thrive in all aspects of their lives.
