Rainbow Hub, which is based in Mawdesley near Chorley , collected and recycled 525 trees last year raising over £5,500 - a target they are aiming to top in 2023 thanks to sponsorship by HSBC . The Christmas trees will be collected and recycled Christmas trees on Saturday Janauary 14 or Sunday January 15, 2023. People who have registered can leave their tree/s in a clear visible, unobstructed location on January 13 for their team of volunteer collectors and vans. The collections will take place in areas surrounding the Rainbow Hub base in Mawdesley, covering postcodes PR6, PR7, PR25, PR26, WN6, WN8, L39 and L40 which includes Chorley, Horwich, Blackrod, Shevington, Ormskirk, Scarisbrick, Hesketh Bank, Croston, Bretherton, Leyland and more.

To make a donation and arrange for a collection online, please go to www.rainbowhub.org/events/recycleyourchristmastree or by phone on 01704 823276. Bookings can be made up to mid-day on Wednesday January 11, 2023. All donations will be used to help Rainbow Hub continue to support children and young people with physical and neurological disabilities. CGL Landscape Maintenance Contractors, Brysdales, Evans Halshaw Ford Chorley, Ventbrook and Jambo Property Services will be helping with the collection again this year but Rainbow Hub are also asking for anyone else with a van and a little time to spare to get in touch if they can assist with the collections. If you can help please contact Emma Parish on 01704 823276 or email e.parish@rainbowhub.org