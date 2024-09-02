Rainbow clouds returning to Witton Country Park for Shelter Colour Run 2024

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

After the success of last year’s event, get ready for a vibrant and exhilarating experience at the Shelter Colour Run on Sunday, 8 September 2024 at Witton Country Park, Blackburn.

This whole family event promises an unforgettable time for participants of all ages. Whether you run, walk, dance or jog, prepare for a day filled with laughter, fun, and a burst of colours!

Entry to the Shelter Colour Run is £8 per person and tickets are available via Shelter’s Eventbrite page using this link: www.bit.ly/ShelterColourRun24. You can request tickets by emailing [email protected] or through Shelter Lancashire’s regional Facebook page.

Every participant receives a free Shelter t-shirt, Shelter Colour Run medal, and water bottle. Don't miss out on this incredible event that celebrates community, fitness, and the chance to join Shelter in the fight for home.

Running For Home!

The Shelter Colour Run 2024 is about more than just a splash of colour. By participating and getting sponsorship, you will be supporting Shelter's vital work in defending the right to a safe home. It's a chance to make a difference while having a blast!

The number of children who are homeless and living in temporary accommodation with their families in England has rocketed to 151,630- an increase of 15% in a year - and the highest figure since records began in 2004.

Lindsay Tilston Jones, Head of Community Fundraising at Shelter said: “Decades of failure to build enough social homes combined with runaway rents and rising evictions has caused homelessness in the North West to spiral.

“Too many children are being forced to grow up homeless in grotty, cramped hostels and B&Bs, sharing beds with their siblings, with no place to play or do their homework. At Shelter, we’re doing all we can to support as many people as possible in these tough times.

Beware the Colour Stations!

“With so many people needing our support, we really need the public’s help. By coming along to this fun family day out, you can help us continue to be there for people who don’t have anywhere safe to call home.”

Shelter Lancashire has a community hub on the ground floor of Blackburn Central Library. and housing rights workers and legal teams based across Lancashire in Blackpool, Burnley and Preston. If you need housing advice, visit our website https://england.shelter.org.uk/get_help.