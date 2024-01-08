Put your best foot forward for a January Challenge and support Rainbow Hub

Put your best foot forward and kick start 2024 with a January Challenge. Start the New Year with a positive goal whatever that might be and support Rainbow Hub with their aim to help even more children and young people with physical and neurological disabilities.

Best foot forward for a January challenge for charity

Maybe you would like to be more active and want to set a walking or running target; perhaps you are doing a dry January or giving up chocolate; or you prefer a more leisurely pursuit and a knitting goal could be your aim.

Whatever you choose, do it to raise money for Rainbow Hub. The charity receives no statutory funds for its core services. By raising sponsorship or donating any money you save you will raise vital funds to help the charity continue and expand its services.

For more information and to sign up for free, please visit

More details about Rainbow Hub and the work they do can be found at www.rainbowhub.org