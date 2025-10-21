Pumpkin picking returns to Greenlands Farm Village for Halloween fun

Pumpkin Picking on the Farm is back at Greenlands Farm Village – and it’s bigger than ever. With thousands of pumpkins to choose from, visitors can grab a wheelbarrow and explore the farm’s pumpkin field, complete with over 15 spooky displays and ghoulish photo opportunities for the whole family.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Running daily until 31 October, the experience includes entry to the Open Farm from 10am, where guests can meet more than 150 animals – from rabbits and guinea pigs to piglets, sheep, goats and even hold a snake or meet the mini beasts. There’s a full farm itinerary of hands-on activities led by the friendly farm team, along with animal handling sessions, a huge undercover straw play area and bouncy pillow (weather dependent).

Visitors can pick from a wide range of pumpkins, including home-grown varieties in all shapes and sizes – from tiny table decorations to huge carving pumpkins. Once you’ve chosen your perfect one, you can head to the undercover carving barn to get creative, or take your pumpkin home to decorate for Halloween.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kerry Kreswell, Spooky Supervisor at Greenlands Farm Village, says: “Pumpkin picking has become one of our most popular family events, and this year’s line-up is packed with fun from start to finish. Whether you’re here for the animals, the carving, or just the spooky photo spots, there’s something for everyone to enjoy.”

Pumpkin Picking at Greenlands Farm

Located just off the M6 at Tewitfield, Greenlands Farm Village offers a great family day out this autumn, combining Halloween fun with hands-on farm experiences and plenty to keep little ones entertained. Tickets are available now, with free parking for all visitors.

For more details or to book tickets, visit www.greenlandsfarmvillage.co.uk.