Public talk will shine a light on iconic Lancashire bird

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Join University of Central Lancashire lecturer William Titley for a walk along the Curlew Way

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A free public talk in Preston will provide an up close and personal look at the life of one of Lancashire’s most iconic birds, the Curlew.

On Wednesday 12 March, William Titley, Senior Lecturer in Fine Art at the University of Central Lancashire, will present his journal of one-minute videos that reveal the life of a Curlew family during the summer breeding season in the Pennine uplands around Colne, East Lancashire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The talk is part of a wider project William is running to raise awareness of the plight of the Curlew bird and encourage the local community to protect and improve the bird’s habitat and the wider natural eco-system.

William Titley, Senior Lecturer in Fine Art at the University of Central Lancashire.

“There’s been a 50 percent reduction in the Eurasian Curlew population over the last 25 years, with East Lancashire being one of the areas hit hardest” William said.

“Through this talk, I’ll share an insight into the life and breeding cycle of this beautiful wading bird, explain the challenges it faces and how the local community can help.”

The free event, Walking with Landscape, is part of the University’s Public Lecture Series and takes place on Wednesday 12 March, 5.40pm – 7.30pm, in Foster Lecture Theatre One on the Preston Campus.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Free tickets are available via Eventbrite - https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/walking-with-landscape-tickets-1109334783199 and for more information email the University’s Public Engagement team - [email protected]