Public art workshop will explore University of Central Lancashire’s historical archives

The creative workshop will use clay, collage and drawing to explore archival materials

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A free art workshop that will delve into the University of Central Lancashire’s historical archive collections is open to the public.

The Heavy Water Collective will host a public art event on Thursday, April 3, using clay, collage and drawing processes to explore the University’s historically significant archival materials known as The Special Collections.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The workshop will be followed by the opening of an exhibition entitled Hollows, based in the University’s Hanover Building, which will showcase work from the three artists who make up the Heavy Water Collective; Victoria Lucas, Maud Haya-Baviera and Joanna Whittle.

A photo of the Jeremiah Horrocks observatory against a lightbox background.

The University’s Special Collections include a large number of books, documents, and historical resources of both national and international importance. This includes exhibits relating to the Temperance Movement, records and papers from the Jeremiah Horrocks Observatory and exhibits from the Wainwright Collection.

Senior Lecturer in Fine Art Victoria Lucas has organised the event. She said: “We’re fortunate to have access to a lot of really interesting historical material at the University. Through this project, we want to open the Special Collections up to the community and create some exciting new material.”

The Heavy Water Collective respond creatively to traces of history, situating archive-based research in a contemporary context using artwork. It has hosted similar workshops and exhibitions using local historical archives in other cities around the UK.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hollows will launch on Thursday, April 3. It will begin at 10:30am with the two-hour workshop, followed by a talk from the Heavy Water artists and the exhibition opening at 5:30pm. People are free to come along to the exhibition without taking part in the workshop.

A photo of the Jeremiah Horrocks Telescope against a lightbox background

The workshop is free to attend but places are limited. To book visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/exploring-the-archive-with-the-heavy-water-collective-tickets-1249955483499 or for more information email [email protected]

More information about the Heavy Water Collective is available online - https://heavywater.info/