Preston's Carol May's Academy to take centre stage at The Can You Dance? Super Convention

The CYD? Super Convention is one of the most highly anticipated events in the world of dance and the chance to perform on the largest custom built stage for dance schools is an incredible opportunity for dancers to showcase their talent and creativity!

Carol May's Academy will be joining schools from across the UK, Malta, Spain, Dubai and Gibraltar! As well as performing, the dancers from Carol May's Academy will have the chance to participate in masterclasses led by a top-class faculty, including TV star Oti Mabuse, who is set to make a star-studded appearance!

"We are honoured and excited to be part of the CYD? Super Convention this year," said Carol May, "Our dancers have poured their heart and soul into this performance and we can't wait to share it with you all.”

Carol May's Academy in their recent trip performing at Disneyland Paris

About CYD?

CYD? is a trailblazing dance convention company founded in 2011 by industry professionals Matt Flint and Tom Shilcock. Matt is a creative director and choreographer for TV, Film and Theatre including shows such as Strictly Come Dancing and Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway. Tom, a professional dancer and choreographer has danced for a multitude of international artists including Rita Ora, Take That, Jason Derulo and many more!

The CYD? conventions have gained international recognition as the biggest touring dance event, consistently bringing new opportunities to aspiring dancers. “Our aim has always been to create opportunities for young dancers and to be able to bring this event back to Liverpool for the 4th time is very exciting for us,” says Tom.

For more information about the CYD? Super Convention, please visit

Stay updated on all the excitement by following CYD? on Instagram at [@cyd_uk].