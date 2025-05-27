Preston’s annual literary festival extends programme to include adults alongside youngsters

University of Central Lancashire’s Northern Young Adult Literary Festival and Kids’ Literary Festival to return on 19 July

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A popular literary festival hosted by the University of Central Lancashire will return in July with packed agenda catering for readers of all ages.

For the first time in its seven year history, the Northern and Young Adult Literary Festival (NYALitFest), includes a programme of events suitable for young children, older children and adults.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Held on the Preston Campus on Saturday 19 July, visitors can sign up to a series of workshops hosted by authors and guest speakers to discuss writing genres, techniques, character development and more.

People attending a previous NYA Lit Fest

This includes Carnegie nominated and KMPG Children’s Book Ireland Book Award winner, C.G. Moore, who will chat to authors Daniel Tawse George Lester, and debut Poppy T. Perry about writing romantic relationships in young adult fiction.

In addition, Horror writer Frank Cadaver will explain how to create scary fiction and younger readers can step back in time with children’s book author Susan Brownrigg and discover how real life people, places and stories inspire her writing.

The event, which is organised by the University’s publishing arm, UCLan Publishing, has become a popular annual event in the literary calendar. In addition to NYALitFest and KIDSLitFest, the team have included two workshops for adult literary fans for the first time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hazel Homes, Head of UCLan Publishing, said: “The brilliant festival grows in popularity each year so we’re really excited to extend it to adult readers.

“To bring such a high calibre of writers, publishers and other industry experts together for a public event in Preston is an opportunity for literary enthusiasts that is not to be missed. It’s suitable for readers young and old who are interested in a variety of genres and we look forward to welcoming them onto the Preston Campus.”

The event will take place on Saturday 19 July 9am – 5pm in Harrington Building on the Preston Campus. Parking is free.

General admission for the event is £3 per person of £10 for a family of four. Visitors need to register for general admission before signing up for individual workshops.

For more information and to register, please visit the NYALitFest website - https://nyalitfest.wordpress.com/programme/