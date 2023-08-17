Preston South Rotary Club and St Catherine's Hospice  10k Run and 5k Fun Run

The events start from the park and ride car park at the Capitol Centre, Walton-le-Dale. The 10k starts at 10am and the 5k at 11am.

Preston South Rotary Club and St Catherine's Hospice are organising the fund raising events for the Hospice and for Rotary charities. This is a new event, and the organisations are looking for support. The 10k event has an entry fee of £20 per entrant and the 5k Fun Run/Walk has an entry fee of £10 per entrant, with a fee of £20 for two adults and up to three children.

Medals will be given to all participants, and refreshment water will be available.