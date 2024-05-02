Preston Orpheus Choir prepare for its Sounds of Summer concert
and live on Freeview channel 276
To mark the 100th anniversary of the birth of local composer Ernest Tomlinson MBE, the programme will contain a number of arrangements by Ernest including The Drummer and the Cook, Phil the Fluter’s Ball and others.
Ernest Tomlinson was born in Rawtenstall on 19th September 1924. After service in the RAF during WW2, he graduated in 1947 and moved to London to pursue his musical career. He returned to his Lancashire roots in 1968 where he remained until his death on 12th June 2015 having been awarded an MBE for services to music in the 2012 Birthday Honours list.
There is more information about him, including a detailed biography from which the above was extracted, at https://ernesttomlinson.com/.
The programme will also include Bavarian Highlands – Six Choral Songs by Edward Elgar, Moon River and The Humming Chorus from Madame Butterfly.
The concert on 1st June is at Bamber Bridge Methodist Church, Station Road, Bamber Bridge, Preston, PR5 6ED starting at 7.00pm. Adults £13, under 18s £5. Advance tickets are available via the choir’s website: https://www.prestonorpheuschoir.org/ or pay on the door – cash, card or contactless.