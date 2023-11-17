Preston Orpheus Choir Christmas concert 2023
On Saturday December 9 at 7pm in St Michael and All Angels’ Church, Egerton Road, Ashton-on-Ribble, Preston, PR2 1AJ
Christmas music old and new with plenty of opportunities for audience participation – who doesn’t love singing Christmas carols!
Among the items new to us are “Ring out ye bells”, Paul Laurence Dunbar’s poem “Christmas Carol”, set to music by one of our tenors, James Walton, which won the BBC Radio 3 Carol Competition in 2020 and “Star Journey”, a suite of seven carols set to music by our Music Director Dan Adams.
Admission: Adults £13, under 18s £5, family £30 (2 adults and 2 under 18s)
Advance tickets available from: https://tinyurl.com/2smjybpk (no booking fees) or pay on the door – cash, card, contactless or cheque.
More details at: www.prestonorpheuschoir.org
See you there!