Preston Orpheus Choir - autumn concert
Poetry and Music Saturday November 11, 7.pm St Leonard's church, Marshalls Brow, Penwortham, Preston, PR1 9JA
Programme:
Finzi: My spirit sang all dayMacFarren: When daisies piedAnon: Sumer is icumen inTavener: The LambLindberg: Shall I compare thee to a summer’s daySamuel Coleridge-Taylor: The Lee Shore & Summer is gone with all itsVaughn Williams: Toward the Unknown RegionRandall Thompson: Frostiana
Admission: adults £13, under 18s £5
Advance tickets from https://tinyurl.com/3shc9xhr (no booking fee)or pay on the door - cash, card, contactless or even cheque!