Preston Orpheus Choir - autumn concert

Poetry and Music Saturday November 11, 7.pm St Leonard's church, Marshalls Brow, Penwortham, Preston, PR1 9JA
By Mick GardnerContributor
Published 9th Oct 2023, 12:58 BST- 1 min read
All welcome to the autumn concert at St Leonard's church, Penwortham. Image: Preston Orpheus ChoirAll welcome to the autumn concert at St Leonard's church, Penwortham. Image: Preston Orpheus Choir
Programme:

Finzi: My spirit sang all dayMacFarren: When daisies piedAnon: Sumer is icumen inTavener: The LambLindberg: Shall I compare thee to a summer’s daySamuel Coleridge-Taylor: The Lee Shore & Summer is gone with all itsVaughn Williams: Toward the Unknown RegionRandall Thompson: Frostiana

Admission: adults £13, under 18s £5

Advance tickets from https://tinyurl.com/3shc9xhr (no booking fee)or pay on the door - cash, card, contactless or even cheque!

