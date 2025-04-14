Preston Orpheus Choir – An introduction to Handel’s Messiah

By Mick Gardner
Contributor
Published 14th Apr 2025, 15:57 BST
Updated 14th Apr 2025, 16:00 BST
An afternoon "Come and Sing" followed by an evening performance

An afternoon “Come and Sing” event from 2pm to 6pm

All voice parts welcome

Familiarity with the music useful but not essential

Introduction to Messiah
Introduction to Messiah

Scores available to borrow

£15 (students £8)

An evening casual performance at 7pm

All welcome

Introductions included for anyone new to the piece

£10

Music director: Dan Adams

Pianist: Paul Greenhalgh

More details on the website: www.prestonorpheuschoir.org

