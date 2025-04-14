Preston Orpheus Choir – An introduction to Handel’s Messiah
An afternoon "Come and Sing" followed by an evening performance
An afternoon “Come and Sing” event from 2pm to 6pm
All voice parts welcome
Familiarity with the music useful but not essential
Scores available to borrow
£15 (students £8)
An evening casual performance at 7pm
All welcome
Introductions included for anyone new to the piece
£10
Music director: Dan Adams
Pianist: Paul Greenhalgh
More details on the website: www.prestonorpheuschoir.org