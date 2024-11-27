Preston North End to host special evening of darts

Preston North End Community and Education Trust will be hosting an unforgettable evening of darts at Deepdale on Thursday, December 12th. The event, being hosted in the Invincibles Lounge, promises to be a great evening featuring former and current Preston North End players.

Red Rose Darts will be bringing their incredibly popular pop-up darts shop to the Invincibles from 4 – 6pm. Known for their “try before you buy” shops, Red Rose Darts offer enthusiasts a hands-on experience with their products.

PNE dart flights will be available to buy on the night, with all proceeds going to PNECET

Entry to the pop-up shop is free, so darts fans can stop by early to explore their range and pick up some darts essentials.

Doors for the main, ticketed event open at 6:30pm with the event set to start at 7pm. The bar will be open throughout the evening, serving a selection of drinks and bar snacks to keep the good times flowing.

Numbers for the main event are strictly limited so make sure you secure your place early to avoid disappointment. You can book your tickets using the link below:

The night promises to be a big hit with Preston darts fans

On the night, a limited number of PNE branded darts flights will be available to buy. These exclusive flights are very limited and once they’re sold out, they won’t be coming back. All proceeds from the sales of the flights will go back into supporting the life-enhancing work the Trust does across Preston.

There will be the chance for some guests to share the oche with current and former PNE players on the night. There will be an auction where the audience will have the chance to bid to play against their choice of current or former Preston North End first team player.

The night will be rounded off with the 'Battle of Preston' as local darts players Dave Evans and Stu Wilson face each other at the oche.

Whether you're a darts enthusiast, a PNE fan, or simply looking for an entertaining night out, this event is not to be missed. Come along and enjoy the atmosphere, connect with fellow fans, watch some darts and support the important work of PNECET.

If you have any questions, or would like more information, please email [email protected] or call the team on 01772 693309.

Tickets are limited, so act fast! Join us for a night of fun, competition, and community spirit at Deepdale and book your place today!