Preston Leisure Centre Pledges Support For Vulnerable Residents This Winter

By George KneenCookson
Contributor
Published 11th Dec 2024, 15:21 BST
Updated 11th Dec 2024, 15:24 BST
Westview Better Health Leisure Centre in Preston will open its doors to host Warm Spaces in collaboration with Lancashire County Council this winter to support vulnerable individuals and families this winter.

Westview Better Health Leisure Centre in Preston is delighted to announce the launch of an all new Warm Sapces campaign starting in December 2024 until March 2025.

Warm Spaces at Westview Leisure Centre is a free service for the residents of Preston. The campaign is running on Tuesday's 10AM-12PM & Friday's 10AM-12PM.

  • Enjoy free tea, coffee and cordial
  • Freshen up with a warm shower
  • Play free badminton 11AM-12PM on Tuesday's
  • Play free table tennis 11AM-12PM on Friday's
  • Children under 6can enjoy the centres soft play area free of charge
  • Enjoy free Wi-Fi
  • charge eletronic devices
  • Most importantly, relax in a comfortable setting
Warm Spaces 2024/2025placeholder image
Warm Spaces 2024/2025

Following the success of the campaign last year, West View Leisure Centre will once again host the Wrap Up UK initiative in partnership with the Rotary Club to provide essential winter coats for those in need. During October and November, 150 coats were kindly donated by members of the public and these will be distributed to people struggling to keep warm during the winter months.

Warm Spaces, which when launched was the first of its kind for the leisure industry, is being rolled out across 80 Better leisure centres in England, Wales and Northern Ireland. It is supported by Age UK and Carers UK, with local collaborations taking place with community food banks, charities (including local Age UKs) and Citizen’s Advice. Better is also linking with NHS England’s Stay Well this Winter campaign which provides the public with information about winter vaccines, how to keep yourself and your home warm and details about the benefits of being active.

https://youtu.be/res0DB9L1cI?si=AuhG0b2oqE03ymBL

