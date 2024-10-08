Preston hits the bullseye as pop-up darts shop comes to town

By Steven Eaves
Contributor
Published 8th Oct 2024, 12:35 BST
Red Rose Darts will be bringing their "try before you buy" pop-up darts shop to Preston on Saturday 12th October.

The event will take place between Midday and 4pm at Lostock Hall Conservative Club in Lostock Hall.

The event will take place between Midday and 4pm at Lostock Hall Conservative Club in Lostock Hall.

There will be over 500 different sets of darts available and customers will get to experience the unique set-up in which customers can 'try before you buy'.

Customers are able to try out a huge range of dart setsCustomers are able to try out a huge range of dart sets
Customers are able to try out a huge range of dart sets

For anyone new to darts, Red Rose Darts will be on hand throughout the event to give guidance and advice so you can find the right set of darts to get you underway, without having to break the bank.

The pop-up shop stocks all leading brands including Winmau, Unicorn, Harrows, Target and Mission. This is as well as boasting darts from top players including Luke Littler, Stephen Bunting, Michael Smith, Michael Van Gerwen, Gary Anderson, Nathan Aspinall, local player Dave "Chizzy" Chisnall and darting legends such as Eric Bristow and John Lowe.

There will also be a huge range of dart flights, shafts, cases, accessories, dartboards and lots of other equipment for sale.

More information is available on the Red Rose Darts website:

POP-UP SHOP | Red Rose Darts

