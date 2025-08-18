Preston Care Home Celebrates the 1950s in Style with Summer Fair Extravaganza
Staff dressed in colourful vintage outfits, complete with polka dots and retro accessories, creating a nostalgic 1950’s atmosphere that delighted everyone who came to the home’s celebrations.
Visitors enjoyed a packed day of activities, including classic games such as bean bag throws and ring toss, along with jewellery stalls, craft stands selling beautiful crochet and knitted creations, and tables overflowing with intricately decorated cookies and sweet treats.
Manager at Longridge Hall Care Home Tracey Hartley said: “The enthusiasm and creativity from our team and residents made this event truly special. It wasn’t just a fair, it was a celebration of community, shared memories, and the joy of spending time together with the flair of the wonderful 50’s.”
The event was filled with laughter, music, and delicious food, as families and friends came together to make memories that will last long after the decorations come down.
Tracey added, “This event perfectly reflects what Longridge Hall is all about creating meaningful experiences for residents while welcoming the wider community into our home. We’re incredibly proud of everyone who was involved and kindly donated.”