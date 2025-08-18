Preston Care Home Celebrates the 1950s in Style with Summer Fair Extravaganza

By Nessa Williams
Contributor
Published 18th Aug 2025, 14:24 BST
Updated 19th Aug 2025, 10:00 BST
Residents, staff, and families at Longridge Hall Care in Preston, part of Sandstone Care Group, turned back the clock for a vibrant 1950s-themed Summer Fair, bringing music, fun, and community spirit to life.

Staff dressed in colourful vintage outfits, complete with polka dots and retro accessories, creating a nostalgic 1950’s atmosphere that delighted everyone who came to the home’s celebrations.

Most Popular

Visitors enjoyed a packed day of activities, including classic games such as bean bag throws and ring toss, along with jewellery stalls, craft stands selling beautiful crochet and knitted creations, and tables overflowing with intricately decorated cookies and sweet treats.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Manager at Longridge Hall Care Home Tracey Hartley said: “The enthusiasm and creativity from our team and residents made this event truly special. It wasn’t just a fair, it was a celebration of community, shared memories, and the joy of spending time together with the flair of the wonderful 50’s.”

Longridge Hall staff (left to right) Tammy O Donnell, Tracey Hartley, Nicole Bamber, Sharon Tinsley, Gemma Webster, Jaeda Brown (work experience)placeholder image
Longridge Hall staff (left to right) Tammy O Donnell, Tracey Hartley, Nicole Bamber, Sharon Tinsley, Gemma Webster, Jaeda Brown (work experience)

The event was filled with laughter, music, and delicious food, as families and friends came together to make memories that will last long after the decorations come down.

Tracey added, “This event perfectly reflects what Longridge Hall is all about creating meaningful experiences for residents while welcoming the wider community into our home. We’re incredibly proud of everyone who was involved and kindly donated.”

Related topics:Preston
News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice