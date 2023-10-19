Poulton-le-Fylde show home to open to house hunters this weekend

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Persimmon is throwing open the doors of their popular Moorfield Park development to members of the public on the hunt for a new home.

The four-bedroom detached show home is from the housebuilder’s Rivington collection which has proven especially popular with families.

Located less than a mile from the centre of Poulton, Moorfield Park is ideally situated to both local amenities and the countryside while also enjoying easy access to the M55.

Take a look inside a new show home opening this weekend in Poulton-le-Fylde. Photo: Persimmon

A range of house sizes and types are available, from 3-bedroom semis through to 5-bedroom detached properties.

Prices start from £220,000 with a range of offers available to help buyers save on the costs of moving.

The show opens 11:00am this Saturday (21st October) with the Persimmon sales team available on site. No appointments are necessary.

Diane Finch, Sales Director at Persimmon Lancashire said:“We’re delighted to welcome homebuyers to our new show home at Moorfield Park.

Inside the show home. Photo: Persimmon

“There’s a range of house sizes suited to first-time buyers, upsizers and downsizers alike.

“Surrounded by countryside, but still only half a mile from the town centre, we expect these latest homes on the development to prove extremely popular with house hunters.

“So whether you’re looking for your first home or forever home, our friendly sales team is excited to help find the right house for you.”

