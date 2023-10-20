Popular comedian adds two dates for comedy show in Blackpool

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

After taking Blackpool by storm for the first time ever, a popular viral internet sensation and comedian is set to make a return to Blackpool.

Stephanie Aird performed a sold out show recently, and she has been asked back for two live gigs next year.

Aird’s videos have been viewed over 60 million times across her social media pages.

Stephanie Aird will take one of Blackpool’s most popular venues for two live comedy gigs. Stephanie is also a singer/songwriter.

Stephanie gained huge popularity by making videos about an egg sandwich to a hair dye job gone wrong.

Stephanie will take to the The Joe Longthorne Studio stage on May 18 and August 3 2024.

Expect a hilarious evening of 'rude, crude and shocking' antics from music, comedy, tribute acts and games.