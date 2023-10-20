News you can trust since 1886
Popular comedian adds two dates for comedy show in Blackpool

Stephanie Aird will take one of Blackpool’s most popular venues for two live comedy gigs.
By JC MediaContributor
Published 20th Oct 2023, 12:37 BST- 1 min read
After taking Blackpool by storm for the first time ever, a popular viral internet sensation and comedian is set to make a return to Blackpool.

Stephanie Aird performed a sold out show recently, and she has been asked back for two live gigs next year.

Aird’s videos have been viewed over 60 million times across her social media pages.

Stephanie Aird will take one of Blackpool’s most popular venues for two live comedy gigs. Stephanie is also a singer/songwriter.
Stephanie gained huge popularity by making videos about an egg sandwich to a hair dye job gone wrong.

Stephanie will take to the The Joe Longthorne Studio stage on May 18 and August 3 2024.

Expect a hilarious evening of 'rude, crude and shocking' antics from music, comedy, tribute acts and games.

You can purchase tickets for Stephanie’s 2024 dates here: https://tinyurl.com/StephBlackpoolShow

