Polish culture on display at Blackpool cafe next month as part of week long event

For the first time this year, Tea Amantes is going all out to immerse their guests in the rich culture and flavors of Poland. Guests can prepare their taste buds for a culinary adventure as a special menu featuring beloved Polish dishes is curated. From traditional dumplings, hearty borscht, to mouthwatering croquettes, there's something to delight every palate. And that's just the beginning – expect delightful surprises throughout the week!

But Polish Week at Tea Amantes is more than just food – it's a celebration of history and friendship. As part of the festivities, an exhibition dedicated to Polish-English friendship and the invaluable contributions of Polish soldiers during World War II will be hosted. This exhibition will be a poignant reminder of the sacrifices made and the bonds forged between nations.

Tea Amantes cordially invites everyone to join them for the grand opening of the exhibition and the official launch of Polish Week at Tea Amantes on May 6th at 6:30 p.m. It promises to be an evening filled with cultural richness, culinary delights, and warm camaraderie.