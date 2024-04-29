‘Pint of Science’ to quench thirst for knowledge in Morecambe and Lancaster

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Researchers from Lancaster University’s Faculty of Science and Technology will be inviting people to join them for an informal pint in the pub to hear fascinating talks about cutting-edge scientific research.

Pint of Science is an inclusive international festival that brings scientific research and knowledge to the general public over a drink in a relaxed environment.

Dr Alice Rees, a Lecturer in Cognitive Psychology and organiser of this year’s Morecambe and Lancaster Pint of Science, said: “Pint of Science is a great chance to learn something new in a very relaxed environment and with all the different topics we are covering this year you are bound to find something of interest. Come along, grab a drink, and who knows? It might just be the start of a new passion for science!”

Morecambe and Lancaster’s three-day Pint of Science programme kicks off at 7-9pm on Monday, 13 May at the Gregson Centre in Lancaster with a chemistry-based theme.

The ‘Keep calm, it’s only chemistry’ evening will encourage people to think more about the molecules they eat and drink every day. People will find out more about modern medicines, what’s in them and how they are discovered, as well as the chemical agents that are used as part of going for medical scans.

On Tuesday, 14 May, from 7-9pm, the Vale of Lune Rugby Club is the venue for talks on ‘Climate change: Rising seas, falling rain’.

Audiences will hear first hand about an environmental scientist’s experiences of living and working in the Antarctic while researching the structural stability of large ice shelves. They will also discover how statistical modelling is being used to predict sea level changes and how this is informing coastal defences; as well as how researchers are tackling the problem of making seeds more resilient to changing climates.

And at 6.30-8.30pm, on Wednesday, 15 May, The Storey in Lancaster is the venue for ‘From Womb to World’. Researchers at this event will talk about the social experiences of babies in the womb and how what they can see and hear in the womb can influence initial preferences and abilities when they are born. Other fascinating topics include exploring how children use their ‘working memory’ in their learning, and an exploration around artificial womb technologies and how they may affect our understanding of what it means to be a parent.